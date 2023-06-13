Federal Student Loan Payments Will Resume In October

Nearly 37 million student loan borrowers will need to restart their monthly payments in October, more than three years after pandemic-related relief policies paused them in March 2020.

Federal student loan forbearance had been extended six times since then. Now the Department of Education has announced that the break will end this fall, with interest on the loans returning to normal in September and payments resuming in October.

“We will notify borrowers well before payments restart,” the department said in a statement.

The direct federal student loans—totaling more than $1.3 trillion in outstanding debt, according to calculations by the New York Federal Reserve—had been frozen, with interest rates dropped to zero.

For many borrowers, resuming their student debt payments means they will need to set aside hundreds of dollars each month, at a time when inflation is already squeezing pocketbooks.

Melissa Moser, a library assistant at San Antonio Public Library, is facing roughly $200 in monthly loan payments when the forbearance period ends. She says she’s “not at all” ready to resume payments.

“I just can’t get ahead,” says Moser, who, nine years after her graduation, still owes about $40,000 in federal student loans. “Not having that $200 a month would really have a big impact on me.”

Will There Be More Student Loan Relief?

Don’t expect much more government relief for student loans in the future.

The Biden Administration’s student loan forbearance measures–and separately, its plan to forgive some student loan debt–have erupted into political and legal controversy this year.

On June 7 Biden vetoed a bill pushed by Republican leaders that would have reversed the final extension of student loan forbearance. The bill would also have blocked Biden’s plan to forgive roughly $441 billion in federal student loan debt. Meanwhile, a legal challenge to the forgiveness plan has gone before the Supreme Court, which will announce its decision this summer.

Because of the heightened controversy, any additional attempt by the Biden Administration to help student loan borrowers would face heavy backlash. Indeed, Republicans have denounced the current debt forgiveness measures for months, claiming they would cost taxpayers roughly $600 billion.

For now, borrowers’ safest course of action is to save up and prepare to resume their regular payments in October.

5 Tips For Preparing to Repay Your Student Loans

It’s critical to stay ahead of your debt so you don’t get buried by past-due penalty fees or slip into default. Here are some ways to gear up.

1. Review Your Student Loans

Make sure you check your account statement to see your current balance, interest rate and the monthly payment amount that will kick in when the forbearance period ends. You’ll also want to confirm that your loan servicer has your correct contact information so you don’t miss any important notifications.

2. Recheck Your Student Loan Servicer

Make sure you know who’s currently managing your loan, as some loan servicers—including FedLoan, Granite State and Navient—have ended their contracts with the Department of Education and had their loans transferred. You can check who your loan servicer is through your Federal Student Aid account or by calling the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 1-800-433-3243.

3. Start Saving to Make Student Loan Payments

Regardless of the Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness, now is the time to start saving up for any future payments you might owe. This might mean cutting back on non-essential expenses or finding new sources of income.

4. Alternatives if You Can’t Afford Student Loan Payments

If you know you won’t be able to make your student loan payments, you can look into other student loan forgiveness programs.

You might be eligible for an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, which is designed to lower your monthly payments to a percentage of your income. There are other types of loan deferment or forbearance plans that may work for you if you meet certain eligibility requirements.

Note that some plans continue to accrue interest on the outstanding debt during the deferral period.

5. Other Sources of Student Aid

Investigate debt relief options sponsored by your state or local government. For example, California offers its residents several different types of student loan relief programs. One program provides up to $50,000 in repayment for health professionals who make multi-year commitments to practicing in medically underserved areas.

