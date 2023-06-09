Federal Student Loan Payment Pause Coming To An End

The three year federal student loan payment pause will soon be coming to end, meaning borrowers should start preparing to add another expense into their budget - which for many, is already stretched thin.

The debt ceiling deal, passed by Congress on June 2, eliminated any further chance of payment pause extensions. Monthly student loan payments will now resume 60 days after June 30, so around August 29, and interest will also start accruing again at that time.

Overall, student loan debt in the United States equals $1.757 trillion; 43.8 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, and the average federal student loan debt balance is $37,338, reports the Education Data Initiative .

Many borrowers are still holding out hope for Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The program, initially announced in August 2022, would forgive up to $10,000 for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for borrowers received the Pell Grant . Overall, the program would impact 40 million borrowers.

Recently, both the House and Senate passed a measure to block Biden’s student loan relief plan. However, President Biden has vetoed this legislation, stating in a video posted on Twitter, “I'm not going to back down on efforts to help tens of millions of working and middle class families.”

Accompanying the video, Biden wrote, “Congressional Republicans led an effort to pass a bill blocking my Administration’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in student debt relief to working and middle class Americans. I won’t back down on helping hardworking folks. That’s why I’m vetoing this bill.”

The fate of Biden’s student loan relief plan is now in the hands of the Supreme Court, who will rule later this summer on the legality of the plan before their term ends for summer recess.

While the standard timeline to pay off student loans is 10 years, it takes most graduates on average 20 years to pay off their student loans . If you’re looking to eliminate your student debt within a set number of years, the Office of Federal Student Aid has several plans available.

Also, you may be eligible for an income-based repayment plan . An income-driven repayment plan is a plan to pay off your student loans appropriate to your income and family size, so it is affordable for your financial situation.