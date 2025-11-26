Federal Signal Updates 2025 Sales Outlook On Completion Of New Way Trucks Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal (FSS) said it has completed the acquisition of Scranton Manufacturing Company LLC d/b/a New Way Trucks, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles. Following the completion of the acquisition, the company increased full-year 2025 net sales outlook to a new range of $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion, from the prior range of $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. The company also increased full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to a new range of $4.12 to $4.20, from the prior range of $4.09 to $4.17.

The company continues to expect the transaction to be neutral to EPS in 2026. The company expects the transaction to be accretive to EPS in subsequent years, with anticipated EPS accretion of between $0.40 and $0.45 in 2028, including anticipated annual run-rate synergies of between $15 million and $20 million, currently expected to be substantially realized by the end of 2028.

