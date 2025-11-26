Markets
FSS

Federal Signal Updates 2025 Sales Outlook On Completion Of New Way Trucks Acquisition

November 26, 2025 — 08:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal (FSS) said it has completed the acquisition of Scranton Manufacturing Company LLC d/b/a New Way Trucks, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles. Following the completion of the acquisition, the company increased full-year 2025 net sales outlook to a new range of $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion, from the prior range of $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. The company also increased full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to a new range of $4.12 to $4.20, from the prior range of $4.09 to $4.17.

The company continues to expect the transaction to be neutral to EPS in 2026. The company expects the transaction to be accretive to EPS in subsequent years, with anticipated EPS accretion of between $0.40 and $0.45 in 2028, including anticipated annual run-rate synergies of between $15 million and $20 million, currently expected to be substantially realized by the end of 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.