Federal Signal Sees Growth In FY26; Shares Up 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.50 to $4.80 per share on net sales between $2.55 billion and $2.65 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, FSS is trading on the NYSE at $122.94, up $5.84 or 4.99 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.