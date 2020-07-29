Federal Signal Re-instates FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook, Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) re-instated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020, above analysts' expectations, due to the improvement in incoming orders in both May and June.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.53 to $1.65 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company funded dividends of $4.9 million during the second quarter, reflecting a dividend of $0.08 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.