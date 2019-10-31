Federal Signal Raises Boosts FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019, based on the impressive third quarter results and the strength of backlog.

For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $1.70 to $1.76 per share from the previous forecast range of $1.64 to $1.72 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also funded dividends of $4.9 million during the third quarter, reflecting a dividend of $0.08 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.