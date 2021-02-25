Federal Signal Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.44 compared to $0.48, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales declined to $294.8 million from $314.4 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $291.59 million, for the quarter.

For 2021, the company projects adjusted EPS of between $1.73 and $1.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.