News & Insights

Markets
FSS

Federal Signal Q3 Adj. Profit Rises, Organic Growth In Sales At 23%; Increases Outlook

November 02, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $43.3 million from $31.8 million, prior year. EPS was $0.71, up 37%, from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.71, up 34%, from last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $446 million, up 29%, from last year. Organic growth was 23%, for the quarter. Orders were $450 million, up 18%. Analysts on average had estimated $437.48 million in revenue.

The company increased 2023 adjusted EPS outlook to a new range of $2.44 to $2.52, from the prior range of $2.30 to $2.46. The company also increased low end of 2023 net sales outlook range by $30 million, to a new range of $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.