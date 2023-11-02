Federal Signal Q3 Adj. Profit Rises, Organic Growth In Sales At 23%; Increases Outlook

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $43.3 million from $31.8 million, prior year. EPS was $0.71, up 37%, from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.71, up 34%, from last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $446 million, up 29%, from last year. Organic growth was 23%, for the quarter. Orders were $450 million, up 18%. Analysts on average had estimated $437.48 million in revenue.

The company increased 2023 adjusted EPS outlook to a new range of $2.44 to $2.52, from the prior range of $2.30 to $2.46. The company also increased low end of 2023 net sales outlook range by $30 million, to a new range of $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion.

