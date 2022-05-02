Markets
FSS

Federal Signal Q1 Results Beat View; Updates FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) reported net income of $20.5 million or $0.33 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, down from $22.2 million or $0.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter declined to $20.7 million or $0.34 per share, from $23.2 million or $0.38 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter were $330 million, up $51 million, or 18%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected revenues of $302.71 million for the quarter.

The company raised the low end of full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook range by $0.04, establishing a new range of $1.80 to $2.00. It also increased the low end of full-year net sales outlook range by $30 million, establishing a new range of $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2022 earnings of $1.89 per share on annual revenues of $1.40 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular