Federal Signal Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, up 30%, from last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales were $286 million, up 4%, from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter. Orders were $304 million, up 2%.

The company said, due to the uncertain impact of the pandemic, it is withdrawing previously-issued adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2020.

