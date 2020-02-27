Federal Signal Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020, projecting another strong year.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.84 to $1.94 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also funded dividends of $4.8 million during the fourth quarter, and the Board of Directors recently declared a dividend of $0.08 per share that will be payable in the first quarter fiscal 2020.

