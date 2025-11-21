Is Federal Signal (FSS) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Federal Signal (FSS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Federal Signal is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Federal Signal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS' full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FSS has returned 14.9% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 2.6%. This shows that Federal Signal is outperforming its peers so far this year.

OPENLANE (KAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.4%.

Over the past three months, OPENLANE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Federal Signal belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, OPENLANE belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #81.

Federal Signal and OPENLANE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

