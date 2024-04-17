Federal Signal (FSS) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 84.66

The average one-year price target for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) has been revised to 84.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 80.07 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.72% from the latest reported closing price of 83.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.33%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 70,209K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,075K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,001K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 9.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,513K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 22.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 15.38% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,764K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Federal Signal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

