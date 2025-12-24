Is Federal Signal (FSS) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Federal Signal (FSS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Federal Signal is one of 98 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Federal Signal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS' full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FSS has returned 23.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Federal Signal is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY). The stock has returned 22% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Subaru Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Federal Signal belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.7% this year, meaning that FSS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Subaru Corporation, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #207. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Federal Signal and Subaru Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.