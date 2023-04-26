Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Federal Signal said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.65%, and the highest has been 1.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 66,293K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Signal is 62.22. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from its latest reported closing price of 49.87.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Signal is 1,571MM, an increase of 9.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,493K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 14.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,553K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 27.24% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,302K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,852K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 16.43% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,767K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Federal Signal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

