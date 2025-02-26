FEDERAL SIGNAL Earnings Results: $FSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FEDERAL SIGNAL ($FSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, missing estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $472,000,000, missing estimates of $486,721,888 by $-14,721,888.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FSS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FEDERAL SIGNAL Insider Trading Activity

FEDERAL SIGNAL insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENDA REICHELDERFER sold 25,685 shares for an estimated $2,388,499

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FEDERAL SIGNAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of FEDERAL SIGNAL stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FEDERAL SIGNAL Government Contracts

We have seen $643,119 of award payments to $FSS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.