FEDERAL SIGNAL Earnings Results: $FSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FEDERAL SIGNAL ($FSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, missing estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $472,000,000, missing estimates of $486,721,888 by $-14,721,888.
FEDERAL SIGNAL Insider Trading Activity
FEDERAL SIGNAL insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRENDA REICHELDERFER sold 25,685 shares for an estimated $2,388,499
FEDERAL SIGNAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of FEDERAL SIGNAL stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 863,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,809,715
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 413,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,623,559
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 398,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,774,084
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 322,676 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,812,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 283,327 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,176,581
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,090 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,105,815
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 246,802 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,802,036
FEDERAL SIGNAL Government Contracts
We have seen $643,119 of award payments to $FSS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GIANT VOICE MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEM: $273,356
- GIANT VOICE MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEM: $216,753
- NAME BRAND FEDERAL SIGNAL GIANT VOICE REPLACEMENT PARTS IAW QUOTE.: $56,879
- VARIOUS SUPPLIES FOR FIJI OFFICE OF SECURITY (SEC).: $53,611
- THE 2D BW AT BARKSDALE AFB, LA, IS SEEKING TO UPGRADE AND INSPECT ITS GIANT VOICE SYSTEM, LOCATED AT THE CO...: $15,600
