Federal Signal Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Last week, you might have seen that Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.4% to US$28.68 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$280m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Federal Signal surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.41 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Federal Signal after the latest results. NYSE:FSS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Federal Signal's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.24b in 2021. This would be a decent 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 11% to US$1.83. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.84 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 7.8% to US$36.67. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Federal Signal analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Federal Signal's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Compare this to the 194 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Federal Signal's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Federal Signal. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Federal Signal going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Federal Signal has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

