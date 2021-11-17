Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.8, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSS was $47.8, representing a -2.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.88 and a 57.91% increase over the 52 week low of $30.27.

FSS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). FSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports FSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.04%, compared to an industry average of 32%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fss Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 15.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSS at 3.06%.

