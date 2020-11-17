Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.63, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSS was $32.63, representing a -6.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.87 and a 39.92% increase over the 52 week low of $23.32.

FSS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). FSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports FSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.82%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 17.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSS at 0.97%.

