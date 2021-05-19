Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.73, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSS was $41.73, representing a -4% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.47 and a 54.21% increase over the 52 week low of $27.06.

FSS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). FSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports FSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.34%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 22.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSS at 3.19%.

