Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSS was $38.98, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.79 and a 67.15% increase over the 52 week low of $23.32.

FSS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). FSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports FSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.46%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

