Federal Signal Corp Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp (FSS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $70.4 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $46.3 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Federal Signal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $72.7 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.9% to $625.6 million from $463.8 million last year.

Federal Signal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.4 Mln. vs. $46.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $625.6 Mln vs. $463.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.80 To $ 5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.57 B To $ 2.66 B

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