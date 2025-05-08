Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.30, changing hands as high as $89.69 per share. Federal Signal Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.47 per share, with $102.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.54.

