Federal Signal Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2025, based on the record-setting second quarter performance, current backlog, and continued execution against strategic and operational initiatives.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.92 to $4.10 per share on net sales between $2.07 billion and $2.13 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $3.63 to $3.90 per share on net sales between $2.02 billion and $2.10 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.83 per share on revenues of $2.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

