Federal Signal Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2024, while narrowing annual net sales outlook range.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share on net sales between $1.86 billion and $1.88 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share on net sales between $1.85 billion and $1.90 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.27 per share on revenues of $1.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

