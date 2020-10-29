Federal Signal Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020, due to the continued strength of its backlog.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.66 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $1.53 to $1.65 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company funded dividends of $4.9 million during the third quarter, reflecting a dividend of $0.08 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the fourth quarter.

