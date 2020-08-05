Markets
Federal Rlty Inv Trust Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.50 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $78.89 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.5% to $176.23 million from $230.47 million last year.

Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $8.50 Mln. vs. $78.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $176.23 Mln vs. $230.47 Mln last year.

