Federal Rlty Inv Trust Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $113.69 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $112.93 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $280.06 million from $254.15 million last year.

Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $113.69 Mln. vs. $112.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $280.06 Mln vs. $254.15 Mln last year.

