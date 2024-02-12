Federal Rlty Inv Trust Q4 23 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 12, 2024, to discuss Q4 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.federalrealty.com/events/event-details/federal-realty-investment-trusts-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 844-826-3035 or 412-317-5195.

For a replay call, dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671; Passcode: 10185405.

