Federal Rlty Inv Trust Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates; Lifts FY22 Outlook - Update

November 03, 2022 — 05:04 pm EDT

Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $154.13 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $50.11 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $273.45 million from $247.28 million last year.

Outlook

Federal Realty increased its 2022 guidance for earnings per share to $3.88 - $3.93 from previously expected $2.50 - $2.65 and 2022 FFO per share to $6.27 - $6.32 from prior estimate of $6.10 - $6.25.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $2.64 per share for the year.

Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $154.13 Mln. vs. $50.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $273.45 Mln vs. $247.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.88 - $3.93

