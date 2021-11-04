Federal Rlty Inv Trust Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT):

-Earnings: $50.11 million in Q3 vs. -$30.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.64 in Q3 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $117.99 million or $1.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.41 per share -Revenue: $247.28 million in Q3 vs. $208.20 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 to $5.50

