Federal Rlty Inv Trust Q1 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $49.97 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $46.23 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $256.77 million from $218.16 million last year.

Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $49.97 Mln. vs. $46.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $256.77 Mln vs. $218.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.56

