Federal Rlty Inv Trust Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $52.75 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $58.13 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $114.27 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $231.56 million from $232.23 million last year.

Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $114.27 Mln. vs. $116.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $231.56 Mln vs. $232.23 Mln last year.

