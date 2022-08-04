Federal Rlty Inv Trust Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $59.67 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $44.19 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $264.10 million from $231.63 million last year.

Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $59.67 Mln. vs. $44.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $264.10 Mln vs. $231.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.65

