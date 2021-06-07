Federal Reserve to release 2021 bank stress test results June 24

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Monday that it would publish the results of its annual stress test of the nation's largest banks on June 24.

The results of the test, which examines how big bank portfolios would perform in a hypothetical economic downturn, will be closely watched by investors. The Fed had previously announced it expects most firms will be able to resume share buybacks and dividends if they pass.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

