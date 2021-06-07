US Markets

Federal Reserve to release 2021 bank stress test results June 24

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Federal Reserve announced Monday that it would publish the results of its annual stress test of the nation's largest banks on June 24.

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Monday that it would publish the results of its annual stress test of the nation's largest banks on June 24.

The results of the test, which examines how big bank portfolios would perform in a hypothetical economic downturn, will be closely watched by investors. The Fed had previously announced it expects most firms will be able to resume share buybacks and dividends if they pass.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular