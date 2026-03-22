The Federal Reserve Is Raising Red Flags, and the Stock Market Isn't Listening

Key Points

The Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee opted to hold interest rates at their current levels.

While still officially looking for one quarter-point rate cut before the end of this year, the FOMC is also quietly leaving the door open to no changes.

It’s a potential problem for the stock market simply because most investors are pricing stocks as if at least one rate cut in 2026 will happen.

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As was widely expected, the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee (FOMC) held the Fed Funds Rate steady last week at a target of between 3.5% and 3.75%. Although conceding that "economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace," the FOMC also notes that "inflation remains somewhat elevated."

It's not particularly remarkable language. In fact, these exact words appeared -- verbatim -- with the statement released following January's assessment.

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There are a couple of red flags, however, that aren't necessarily showing up within the Fed's most-watched actions, like adjustments to the Fed Funds Rate.

Red flags for the economy

One of these newly waving red flags is the fact that, while still contained, the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee raised its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation outlook for 2026 from a prior estimate of 2.4% to its current estimate of 2.7%. On a core basis (which excludes food and energy costs), the 2026 personal spending outlook was raised from December's forecast of 2.5% to 2.7% now.

In this vein, it's also worth noting that earlier on Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported producers' overall input costs jumped 3.4% (annualized) in February, reaching its highest level since February of last year. Core producer inflation (which also excludes food and fuel) edged up to an annualized rate of 3.5%. Although both numbers are still within manageable tolerances, each also came in well above expectations.

The Fed still ultimately expects to ratchet interest rates down once this year, by one-quarter of one percent. The margins in which this can comfortably be done, however, have just shrunken.

Then there's the post-announcement press conference where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell answered questions about the Federal Reserve's decision. Although none of this commentary is official policy, unofficially, his comment is telling to say the least: "The rate forecast is conditional on the performance of the economy, so if we don't see that progress, then you won't see the rate cut."

And yes, the unpredictable duration and impact of the conflict in the Middle East are key contributors to the underlying uncertainty of the matter.

Too much broad risk to simply dismiss

Don't misunderstand. Much of Wednesday's sweeping marketwide sell-off was in response to the FOMC's decision on interest rates and the wording of its commentary. Investors' knee-jerk reaction was reasonable, given the news and the corresponding explanation.

In its usual low-key, muted delivery, the Federal Reserve may have failed to express the full degree of risk investors are facing now that they weren't facing just a few weeks back.

Consider this: The U.S. initiated the Iran conflict already on shaky economic ground, reporting tepid job-growth numbers of late and net job losses in February. Equity markets research outfit FactSet also pointed out early this month that over the course of January and February, analysts took the unusual step of lowering their earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2026. Most of them cited worries of lingering inflation, tariffs, and continued concerns that investments in artificial intelligence (AI) aren't paying off.

The bigger point is, stocks may be more vulnerable here than they seem to be on the surface. Tread lightly, and keep a close eye on everything until the Federal Reserve actually feels comfortable enough to cut rates, as most investors have been expecting it to do, and price stocks accordingly. If that rate cut doesn't come through, investors may feel compelled to further right-price equities.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.