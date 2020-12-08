Federal Reserve Outlook 2021: Managing The Covid Unwind

The year 2020 will surely go down in history as an annus horribilis of note. But with luck and plenty of Federal Reserve liquidity, 2021 may see better days, if not higher interest rates.

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, the Fed was cutting rates for the third time in a year to help buttress the economy against the ill effects of the U.S.-Chinese trade war, President Donald Trump was facing impeachment and the unemployment rate kept notching historic lows as wages, especially for low-income workers, gradually increased.

The past 12 months have thrown these events into stark relief. Trump will soon be looking for a new job, the economy is strained to the breaking point by lockdowns meant to stymie the spread of Covid-19 and the Fed has been doing almost all it can to prevent a deeper recession.

All of this means Americans enter 2021 in a weird state: Those able to work from home have survived the Covid economy, front-line workers and medical staff are still grappling with the virus head on and millions remain unemployed. The CARES Act helped many muddle through, but Congress has not managed to pass a successor bill to help Americans survive.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spent months begging for more fiscal spending, telling market analysts interest rates will remain low for years and welcoming higher inflation. With so much unknown heading into a pivotal year, the pressure remains on the Fed and your pocketbook.

A Second Stimulus Package and the Federal Reserve

In December, Powell again reiterated that without more stimulus many Americans will face very hard times until coronavirus vaccines let life return to normal.

“I think that the risk of overdoing it is less than the risk of underdoing it,” Powell told the Senate banking committee on December 2. “That is the record of pandemics and crises. People are always worried about doing too much, and you look back in hindsight and you say, ‘Well, we didn’t do too much. We might’ve done a little more and done a little sooner.’”

It’s too late for the sooner part, whether that was due to the contentious election or a convalescing economy. But with Covid cases rising exponentially throughout the country and many businesses continuing to struggle, both sides of the political spectrum agree something needs to be done. The question is whether that something can happen before Trump leaves office.

“Now that we’re in the end game of Trump’s presidency, I do think there is marginally higher chance that a stimulus will pass before Biden is inaugurated, and a near certain chance we will get fiscal in the first quarter,” says Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors. “The fact that no one is saying we don’t need fiscal stimulus means this comes down to a game of chicken between Democrats and Republicans.”

A bipartisan group of Senators released the outline of a $1 trillion compromise plan before Powell’s testimony, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the details of his own plan soon after. Nothing has garnered overwhelming support from lawmakers, much less from Trump, but the situation remains fluid.

The size and scope of any Covid-19 relief bill President-elect Biden can pass depends on the outcome of two special Senate elections in Georgia come this January. If Democrats pull both out, they’ll control the chamber by the slimmest of margins. If not, Biden will need to get Republican support.

Covid-19 and the K-Shaped Recovery

Heading into March 2020, workers across the country were doing well. For instance, just 3.6% of full-time workers who graduated high school but didn’t attend college were unemployed in February 2020, almost a 2 percentage point drop over the preceding five years.

But once the pandemic struck, and state governments began shutting down businesses to quash the spread of the virus, the unemployment rate for all workers rose—but it spiked dramatically for those without a college degree.

According to the Pew Research Center, about a third of workers with only a high school degree said they or someone in their household was laid off or had pay cut because of the Covid crisis. This is about 10 percentage points greater than workers with a college degree. Moreover, nearly half of low-income workers said they had trouble paying bills since the outbreak began, almost double the average of all adults.

Roughly 10 million workers remain out-of-work, and Powell specifically cited the plight of low-income workers, along with small business owners, as why further stimulus is needed before a vaccine becomes widely available.

“These are not people with a lot of savings, a lot of resources or a lot of opportunities right now,” Powell said during his Senate testimony. “I think that there are parts of the economy that really will need help or might need help to get that last span of the bridge in place to get to the other side of the pandemic.”

The Case for a Better 2021

Green shoots of recovery can be seen if you look hard enough, and businesses in some sectors are hiring. Unlike the Great Recession, home values have not been decimated—on the contrary, home prices are soaring. Yet millions of homeowners are making use of CARES Act forbearance protections to delay mortgage payments before they run out at the end of the year.

“Due to several anticipated highly effective vaccines, big data analytics firm Airfinity expects the U.S. to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by June,” according to a Bank of America note. That would allow people and businesses to get back to normal in six months.

Though some families will continue to struggle throughout 2021, the economy should boom next year. Morgan Stanley, for instance, estimates that the nation’s gross domestic product will jump almost 6% in 2021 after declining by 3.5% this year. Part of what will help is that families went into this recession in a much better position than in 2007.

Not only were savings rates higher, but people were better able to pay off their credit card balances, for instance. Despite a pandemic and a severe recession, a healthy majority of registered voters going into the election said they were better off than they were four years ago.

A fully functioning economy, along with one last stimulative boost in the winter months, should lead to robust growth to start off Biden’s presidency.

Interest Rate Outlook 2021

Having cut rates to near-zero in March 2020 and purchased billions of dollars’ worth of debt, Powell and the Federal Open Markets Committee have done as much as they can to prop up the economy.

They’ve also signaled to savers and investors alike that the Fed isn’t about to raise interest rates anytime soon. A majority of the FOMC expect rates to remain where they are through 2023.

In an important August speech, Powell also let it be known that the Fed will let inflation modestly rise above its target level before tapping on the breaks and raising interest rates. So even if the economy beats all expectations and outperforms dramatically, don’t expect the APY on your savings account to rise in the near future.

That doesn’t mean the Fed is completely out of ammunition, though. Powell could continue to pressure lawmakers into passing a stimulus deal or maybe lead the Fed to pursue even more novel tools. Perhaps he’ll even flirt with negative interest rates as his predecessor and future Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen did in 2016 during a period of economic turmoil. These negative rates effectively penalize people for not spending money, which may help spur economic growth.

But even if he doesn’t, Powell and the country will likely end 2021 on much safer terrain. By that point he’ll have likely steered the economy through a terrible contraction and have stopped the bond market from completely breaking down.

Whether or not that will be enough for Powell to be renominated by Biden for a second term, though, remains to be seen.

