Federal Reserve orders Credit Suisse to strengthen anti-money laundering policies

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve ordered Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday to strengthen its anti-money laundering policies after bank examiners found deficiencies in its U.S. operations.

The order directs the bank to adopt a formal plan to overhaul its policies within 90 days to ensure it is appropriately monitoring for illicit activity, and regularly report to the regulator on its progress.

