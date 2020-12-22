US Markets

Federal Reserve orders Credit Suisse to strengthen anti-money laundering policies

Pete Schroeder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The U.S. Federal Reserve ordered Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday to strengthen its anti-money laundering policies after bank examiners found deficiencies in its U.S. operations.

The order directs the bank to adopt a formal plan to overhaul its policies within 90 days to ensure it is appropriately monitoring for illicit activity, and regularly report to the regulator on its progress.

