Federal Reserve orders Credit Suisse to strengthen anti-money laundering policies
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve ordered Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday to strengthen its anti-money laundering policies after bank examiners found deficiencies in its U.S. operations.
The order directs the bank to adopt a formal plan to overhaul its policies within 90 days to ensure it is appropriately monitoring for illicit activity, and regularly report to the regulator on its progress.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut