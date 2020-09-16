Federal Reserve Now Targets Inflation Above 2%, Bitcoin Breaks $11K

Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday they would hold U.S. interest rates at close to zero and work to push inflation above 2% âfor some time.â

Federal Open Market Committee keeps interest rates unchanged close to zero, according to its statement.

Panel agrees to maintain accommodative monetary policy until inflation climbs above 2% âfor some time.â

The central bank will increase holdings of U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities âat least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning and help foster accommodative financial conditions.â

Projection materials released with the statement show officials, on average, expect rates to remain close to zero through 2023.

On average, officials donât expect 2% inflation until 2023.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and a voting member of the panel, voted against the plan. He âprefers that the Committee retain greater policy rate flexibility.â

Neal Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, also cast a dissenting vote. He prefers that interest rates stay on hold âuntil core inflation has reached 2% on a sustained basis,â according to the statement.

Economists weren't expecting Fed officials to make any changes to U.S. interest rates â which in March were cut close to zero on an emergency basis â as the devastating economic toll of the coronavirus started to become clear.

Last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech that officials plan to let inflation rise above 2% and stay there for a while to keep borrowing conditions easy for a longer time and allow the economy to heal.

âThe Fed kind of kicked the door open at their last meeting by indicating a more aggressive approach to inflation,â Mati Greenspan, founder of the cryptocurrency and foreign-exchange firm Quantum Economics, told subscribers in an email on Tuesday, a day before the Fed announcement. âOf course, now that they have everyoneâs attention, followup will be critical.â

Bitcoinâs price was trading at around $11,022.90 at press time, up 2.4% in the past 24 hours. The price moved temporarily to $11,071.33 right after the Fedâs release.

The S&P 500 Index was up 0.35%.

