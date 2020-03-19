Federal Reserve Launches Money Funds Vehicle to Support Credit Flow

The Federal Reserve is introducing another credit tool to boost liquidity in the U.S. financial markets, which have gone into a freefall as economic activity is stalling amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The Fed said late Wednesday that it’s broadening its credit support for businesses and households with the launch of money market mutual funds aimed at boosting the liquidity and function of crucial capital markets. The new Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, or MMLF, will assist money market funds in meeting demands for redemptions by households and other investors.



U.S. stock markets saw big losses over the past week, triggering trading halts and reflecting multi-year lows for major indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq (NDAQ) Composite. The mounting uncertainty over fiscal responses and the need for bailouts as a result of the spread of the coronavirus are fueling a highly volatile market.

Seven out of eleven analysts that have published a review see the Nasdaq stock as a Buy, making the consensus a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.90. On Wednesday , the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 4.7% to 6,989.84.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston will make loans available to eligible financial institutions secured by high-quality assets purchased by the financial institution from money market mutual funds, the central bank said.

