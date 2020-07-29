Federal Reserve Keeps Rates Close to Zero, Continues Buying Treasurys
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would hold benchmark U.S. interest rates close to zero and continue buying Treasury bonds to support the coronavirus-devastated economy.
- Rate to stay in range between 0 and 0.25%.
- Fed says âpath of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus.â
- âEconomic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,â according to the statement.
- âWeaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation.â
- Purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities will continue âat least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning.â
- The Fedâs monetary-policy committee issued the statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting this week.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Looks Overbought but Analysts Play Down Drop Fears
- First Mover: Crypto Traders âGreedyâ as Goldman Warns on Dollar
- Market Wrap: Bitcoinâs Price and Etherâs Dominance Sit at 2020 Highs
- How Real Is Bitcoinâs Rally? 8 Interpretations of Bitcoinâs Massive Surge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.