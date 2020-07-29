Cryptocurrencies

Federal Reserve Keeps Rates Close to Zero, Continues Buying Treasurys

Bradley Keoun CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would hold benchmark U.S. interest rates close to zero and continue buying Treasury bonds to support the coronavirus-devastated economy.

  • Rate to stay in range between 0 and 0.25%.
  • Fed says âpath of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus.â
  • âEconomic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,â according to the statement.
  • âWeaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation.â
  • Purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities will continue âat least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning.â
  • The Fedâs monetary-policy committee issued the statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting this week.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

