Federal Reserve extends comment period for Morgan Stanley's pending E*Trade acquisition

Pete Schroeder Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Thursday it was extending the comment period on Morgan Stanley's MS.N proposed acquisition of E*Trade Financial ETFC.O to June 4 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank said the extended deadline would give interested parties more time to weigh in. Comments were originally due May 1. Morgan Stanley announced the $13 billion all stock deal in February.

