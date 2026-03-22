A Federal Reserve Double Whammy Is 2 Months Away and Most Investors Aren't Ready

Key Points

Two government reports scheduled for release in May could create a dilemma for the Fed.

Although this could result in challenges for investors, good investment opportunities will still be available.

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No one should have been shocked by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's decision last Wednesday to keep interest rates at current levels. However, the Fed still signaled that at least one rate cut could be made later this year.

I wouldn't bet the farm on that additional rate cut materializing. The Federal Reserve could face a double whammy in two months. And most investors aren't ready for it.

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A potential double whammy on the way

What is this potential double whammy on the way? Two reports released in May may pose a dilemma for the Fed.

First, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is scheduled to release the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on May 12, 2026. The odds that this report will reflect rising inflation are growing, as the prolonged Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has driven oil prices higher. The conflict could also push the prices of many other products higher by the end of April.

Second, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release its second GDP report for the first quarter on May 28, 2026. The agency's advance GDP estimate will come out on April 30. Again, soaring energy costs could slow GDP growth.

This stagflation scenario is exactly what the Fed doesn't want. Higher inflation could prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates. However, the Fed won't be able to raise interest rates either because of the sluggish economy.

What should investors do?

When costs rise and economic growth slows, corporate profit margins tend to shrink. Growth stocks with high valuations are most vulnerable to sell-offs when this happens.

On the other hand, bond prices usually move higher when the economy slows. However, bond yields typically rise when inflation increases. Because bond prices and yields are inversely correlated, stagflation could create uncertainty in the bond market.

What should investors do? Be highly selective in which stocks you buy. Look for quality companies that usually hold up well during turbulent periods. Defensive healthcare stocks and utility stocks could be good picks.

Investors should also stay away from longer-duration bonds because of the risk that the Fed will be forced to raise interest rates, which would likely cause bond prices to fall. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and Series I Savings Bonds (I-Bonds) are potential alternatives.

What about simply going fully to cash? The main problem with this strategy is that inflation could erode your money's buying power. Even though the double whammy for the Fed creates challenges for investors, there should still be attractive investment opportunities.

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