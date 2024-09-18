Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points to Address Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve made a significant decision today by cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, lowering the federal funds rate target range to 4.75%-5%. The move, the first substantial cut in over four years, reflects concerns over the state of the U.S. economy, despite continued reported economic expansion.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 basis points, first cut in over 4 years. pic.twitter.com/xjy0aULKi4 September 18, 2024

According to the Federal Reserve’s official statement, recent economic activity indicators show good growth, but job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has slightly risen. While inflation has made progress toward the Committee's 2% target, it remains somewhat elevated. The rate cut is part of the Fed’s strategy to balance maximum employment with price stability in the face of economic uncertainties.

The Fed said that this rate reduction aligns with their commitment to achieving sustainable inflation control while supporting growth in the job market. The Committee will continue monitoring economic developments and adjusting its monetary policy to mitigate risks that could impede its goals. In addition to rate cuts, the Fed will maintain its policy of reducing holdings of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed assets.

This decision reflects the Federal Reserve’s approach in navigating a challenging economic landscape, balancing growth and inflation targets while remaining vigilant about potential risks that may emerge in the future. Markets will now look to how this policy shift affects broader financial conditions and future rate decisions.

While this rate cut is aimed at supporting economic growth and stabilizing inflation, it could also have positive implications for Bitcoin. Lower interest rates tend to reduce the appeal of traditional assets like bonds and savings accounts, prompting investors to seek alternative investments with higher potential returns in a low-interest-rate environment, like BTC. Historically, rate cuts have contributed to increased liquidity in financial markets, potentially fueling demand for Bitcoin as part of a diversified portfolio.

JUST IN: #Bitcoin hits $61,000 at Fed cuts rates for first time in 4 years 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YympBNbC5E September 18, 2024

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak on this decision in further detail here at 2:30PM EST.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.