Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action against Farmington State Bank

August 17, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday issued an enforcement action against Farmington State Bank and its holding company, citing changes carried out in the bank's business plan last year without notifying its supervisors and obtaining prior approval.

The Board said the action ensures the bank's operations will wind down in a manner that protects its depositors and the Deposit Insurance Fund.

