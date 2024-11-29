Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares acquisition of Piedmont

The Federal Reserve Board announced its approval of the application by United Bankshares (UBSI) to acquire Piedmont Bancorp. The Board also gave its approval for United Bank to merge with Piedmont Bank and establish and operate branches at Piedmont Bank’s locations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBSI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.