Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares acquisition of Piedmont

November 29, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

The Federal Reserve Board announced its approval of the application by United Bankshares (UBSI) to acquire Piedmont Bancorp. The Board also gave its approval for United Bank to merge with Piedmont Bank and establish and operate branches at Piedmont Bank’s locations.

