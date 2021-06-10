US Markets
Federal Reserve approves merger of Boston Private Financial and SVB

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced ON Thursday it had approved a merger between Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc BPFH.O and SVB Financial Group SIVB.O.

The approval clears the way for SVB to indirectly acquire the subsidiary state member bank, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, and for Silicon Valley Bank to merge with that bank.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

