US Markets
GS

Federal Reserve announces post-stress test capital ratios for large banks

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Monday how much each large bank that underwent its 2020 stress tests will have to hold in additional capital.

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Monday how much each large bank that underwent its 2020 stress tests will have to hold in additional capital.

The results mark the first time the Fed has given out custom capital requirements for each bank under its new "stress capital buffer," and takes effect on October 1. Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N were ordered to hold the most capital of the 34 firms tested, with ratios of 13.7% and 13.4% respectively.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS MS FITB RF MTB HBAN JPM C BAC TD ALLY AXP COF CFG DFS KEY NTRS PNC STT TFC USB WFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular