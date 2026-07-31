Federal Realty's Q2 FFO Beats on Record Leasing, Dividend Raised

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT reported second-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.88, up 6.8% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85.

Total revenues increased 7.8% year over year to $335.7 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $333.5 million by 0.66%. Results reflected higher rental income, record comparable leasing volume and growth in adjusted comparable property operating income (POI).

FRT's Rental Income Drives Top-Line Growth

Rental income rose 7.7% year over year to $325.9 million. Commercial minimum rents advanced to $225.8 million from $208.5 million, while cost reimbursements increased to $64.4 million from $59.3 million.

Other lease-related income climbed to $9.3 million from $5 million, supported by $4.6 million of lease termination fees. However, residential minimum rents declined to $21.9 million from $26.4 million.

FRT Sets a Leasing Volume Record

Federal Realty signed 131 retail leases covering 852,051 square feet during the second quarter. Comparable leasing activity included 124 leases spanning 819,273 square feet, marking an all-time quarterly volume record.

Average rent on comparable leases was $33.68 per square foot compared with $29.23 under the prior leases. This represented cash rent growth of 15% and straight-line rent growth of 28%.

For the trailing 12 months, FRT signed 453 comparable leases covering nearly 2.8 million square feet. Cash and straight-line rent spreads were 17% and 29%, respectively, underscoring sustained demand across the portfolio.

FRT's Property Operations Maintain Momentum

Comparable property POI increased 2.8% year over year to $206.3 million. Adjusted comparable property POI, which excludes straight-line rents and amortization of in-place leases, grew 4.2% to $200.7 million.

Overall portfolio occupancy was 93.8% at quarter-end, unchanged sequentially and 20 basis points (bps) higher year over year. The portfolio leased rate remained flat at 96.1% sequentially and improved 70 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

The small-shop leased rate reached 93.9%, up 10 bps sequentially and 50 bps year over year. Comparable residential properties ended the second quarter with a leased rate of 97%, down 20 bps year-over-year.

FRT Recycles Capital & Expands

Federal Realty sold a CocoWalk retail building for $8.1 million and Barcroft Plaza for $58 million. The combined $66.1 million of second-quarter dispositions supported continued portfolio repositioning.

The company acquired an adjacent 88,000-square-foot retail parcel at Kingstowne Towne Center in Alexandria, VA, for $19.7 million. The transaction completed the retail assemblage at the center.

FRT ended the June quarter with $107.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and total net debt of $4.66 billion. Total debt was $4.77 billion, with fixed-rate borrowings representing 77% of the amount.

The company also increased its revolving credit facility’s capacity to $1.4 billion, lowered its spread over SOFR and extended the maturity to April 2030, plus extension options.

FRT Raises 2026 FFO Outlook & Dividend

Management raised and tightened its 2026 core FFO per-share guidance to $7.48-$7.56 from the prior range of $7.46-$7.55. The midpoint of the core FFO per share outlook implies 6.5% growth year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.52 lies within the guided range.

Comparable property POI growth is now projected at 3.25-3.75% compared with the previous range of 3.125-3.625%.

Federal Realty increased its quarterly common dividend by 3% to $1.16 per share, equivalent to an annualized rate of $4.64. The increase marked the company’s 59th consecutive year of annual dividend growth. The dividend will be paid out on Oct. 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of Oct. 1, 2026.

FRT’s Zacks Rank

Currently, FRT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Federal Realty Investment Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Federal Realty Investment Trust Quote

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Regency Centers Corporation REG reported second-quarter 2026 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.21, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 0.8%. The metric increased 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $413.5 million rose 8.6% year over year and topped the consensus mark of $405 million by 2.1%. REG’s results reflected solid leasing demand, with same-property net operating income (NOI) advancing 3.8%. REG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Upcoming Earnings Release

We now look forward to the earnings release of other retail REITs, Kimco Realty KIM, which is slated to report on Aug. 4, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimco’s second-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pinned at 46 cents, indicating a 4.55% rise year over year. KIM carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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