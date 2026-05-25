Federal Realty vs. Regency Centers: Which Retail REIT to Buy Now?

Retail REITs have had to prove that open-air centers can keep drawing shoppers even when consumers are more careful with spending. Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT and Regency Centers REG both look well-placed in that environment.



FRT leans on dense, high-income markets, mixed-use destinations, strong leasing and one of the most impressive dividend records in real estate. Meanwhile, REG is a national leader in grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, with a large development platform and a strong balance sheet.



Both companies reported solid first-quarter 2026 results, showing healthy rent growth, high leased rates and active tenant demand. The question for investors is not which company is good but which one has the stronger mix of durability, growth drivers and long-term quality. Let’s delve deeper to find out which retail REIT looks like the better stock to consider now.

The Case for FRT

Federal Realty’s biggest advantage is the quality of its real estate. The company focuses on high-barrier, supply-constrained markets where strong household incomes support retailers, even when the economy is uneven. Management made this point clearly on the latest call, noting that FRT’s centers sit in areas with significant purchasing power and that the company benefits from the higher end of a K-shaped consumer economy. This matters because stronger trade areas can support better tenant sales, steadier occupancy and more confidence from retailers looking for scarce space.



FRT’s first-quarter results also show strong operating momentum. The company generated core FFO per diluted share of $1.88, up 10.6% from the prior year. Comparable property operating income rose 4.7%, while adjusted comparable POI increased 5.1%. Its overall portfolio was 96.1% leased, and it signed 101 comparable retail leases covering 649,078 square feet, a first-quarter record, with 13% cash rent growth and 23% straight-line rent growth. Compared with REG’s 12.1% cash rent spread in the quarter, FRT’s leasing spread was slightly stronger, even though both companies posted healthy numbers.



Another plus is FRT’s ability to create value from mixed-use assets. The company is not just operating shopping centers; it is also adding residential density and building retail-centered communities such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row. Management said that nearly 800 residential units under development or planned around existing shopping center assets could add about $27 million of operating income once stabilized over the next few years, which gives FRT a growth path that is harder for a pure grocery-anchored retail landlord to match.



FRT also has a rare income-growth record. The company has increased its quarterly dividend for 58 consecutive years, the longest streak in the REIT industry, while maintaining a 60% Nareit FFO payout ratio in the first quarter. This combination of dividend consistency, healthy leasing, strong trade areas and improving guidance makes FRT stand out as a high-quality compounder rather than just another retail REIT.

The Case for REG

Regency Centers’ portfolio is built around grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, with more than 85% of its properties in that format. This gives REG a defensive profile because grocers, service tenants, restaurants, value retailers and convenience-based users tend to draw regular traffic. In uncertain periods, the essential-retail focus can help keep cash flows steady.



REG’s first-quarter numbers were also solid. Same-Property NOI increased 4.4%, Nareit FFO per share rose to $1.20 from $1.15, and core operating earnings per share jumped to $1.16 from $1.09. Same-Property percent leased was 96.6%, with anchor leased at 98.2% and shop leased at 94.1%.



Regency’s development platform is another key strength. The company had about $635 million of in-process development and redevelopment projects at quarter end, with a blended estimated yield of 9%, and management highlighted more than $1 billion of potential project starts over the next three years. In a market where new retail supply remains limited, REG’s ability to deliver new grocery-anchored centers at scale is a real competitive edge.



However, REG’s growth story, while attractive, looks a bit more dependent on its development pipeline and grocery-anchored format. This is not a weakness in normal terms, but compared with FRT, it offers less mixed-use upside and less exposure to the affluent urban-suburban destinations that can support multiple income streams.

How Do Estimates Compare for FRT & REG?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Realty’s 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 6.42% and 3.91%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 funds from operations (FFO) per share suggests year-over-year growth of 3.74% and 4.51%, respectively. Over the past month, estimates for FRT’s 2026 FFO per share have been tweaked marginally northward to $7.49, while the same for 2027 has been revised upward to $7.83.



Estimates for Federal Realty:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency Centers’s 2026 and 2027 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.78% and 3.70%, respectively. Over the past month, the consensus mark for 2026 has remained unchanged, while that for 2027 has been tweaked upward marginally. The figures suggest year-over-year increases of 4.53% and 4.69%, respectively.



Estimates for Regency Centers:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of FRT & REG

So far this year, Federal Realty shares have risen 18.8%, and Regency Centers’ stock has rallied 14.2%. In comparison, the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry has gained 12.7%, whereas the S&P 500 composite has returned 9.7% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FRT is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing REITs, of 15.70X, which is above its three-year median of 13.60X.



REG is presently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 15.95X, which is also above its three-year median of 15.24X. Both FRT and REG carry a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: FRT Has the Edge

FRT and REG are both high-quality retail REITs with strong leasing, healthy tenant demand and durable portfolios. REG deserves credit for its grocery-anchored focus, high leased rate, development platform and balance sheet strength.



But if the goal is to pick the better retail REIT now, Federal Realty stands out. Its higher first-quarter FFO growth, stronger cash rent spread, raised guidance, mixed-use growth opportunities, affluent trade areas, and unmatched dividend growth record give it a broader and more durable investment story. For investors choosing between the two, FRT has the edge. Estimate revisions also point in the same direction.



FRT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas REG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.